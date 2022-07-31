MMO Week in Review: Smedleyfaire

Amazon’s New World released its Summer Medleyfaire update this week, prompting its highest player counts of the summer and stanching the playerbase bleed since its launch last year.

Meanwhile, Blizzard confirmed September 26th for WoW Classic’s Wrath of the Lich King launch, we got our hands on Multiversus, Chronicles of Elyria admitted to hemorrhaging cash, Ashes of Creation previewed another biome, and SWTOR previewed its 7.1 update.

