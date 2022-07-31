MMO Week in Review: Smedleyfaire

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

Amazon’s New World released its Summer Medleyfaire update this week, prompting its highest player counts of the summer and stanching the playerbase bleed since its launch last year.

Meanwhile, Blizzard confirmed September 26th for WoW Classic’s Wrath of the Lich King launch, we got our hands on Multiversus, Chronicles of Elyria admitted to hemorrhaging cash, Ashes of Creation previewed another biome, and SWTOR previewed its 7.1 update.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
Advertisement
Previous articleChimeraland wants pictures of dragon horses and direct player feedback, adds paintings that lead to dungeons

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments