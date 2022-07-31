The MOP Up: Trove’s Sunrise update arrives on consoles

Trove’s new Solarian class is finally available to play on Xbox, Switch and PlayStation, as the Sunrise update landed on those consoles this past week. The patch also revamped the Shadow Hunter and ushered in Bomber Royale’s third season.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Elder Scrolls Online brought back the Whitestake’s Mayhem PvP event to keep the summer months busy. The MMO also put out a lore piece on the Druid Laurel, for those looking to get to know their NPCs better.

Roblox is apparently working with China to censor its game: “According to the August 2017 documents, which were shared by Vice this week, the company listed several key features necessary for Roblox’s launch in China, and had plans to separate its Chinese user base from other international players.”

Aww, Astroneer has a cute webcomic for you to read.

Infinite Langrage added diverse organizations in its latest update. “Pioneers can build three kinds of organizations, including Clan, Guild and Union, with quotas of 30, 50, and 100 members respectively. All these organizations are equipped with corresponding unique talents, officer systems and tier concepts, and diverse patterns, which can help Pioneers to explore different star systems,” NetEase said.

Nexon’s HIT 2 is launching on August 25th in Korea: “While preserving the nostalgia of the original IP, it reproduces the beloved characters in the original, with the highest level of graphic quality, and brings to the MMORPG genre, the same visceral sense of contact that made the original HIT so popular. ”

“Players who participated in the Summer Festival last year now properly receive a Summer Artisan this year,” declared Neverwinter.

There’s a controversy over teabagging in Valorant that deserves your utmost attention. Go ahead. We’ll wait for you to come back. Wasn’t that worth your time?

MU Origin 3 officially launched in Southeast Asia on Google Play and the App Store.

John Cena is joining Fortnite because of course he is. Makes as much sense as anything else in this game.

Destiny 2 will be making some big announcements during its August 23rd showcase, Bungie says.

Learn more about Apex Legends’ Vantage and her backstory with this trailer:

Learn more about Apex Legends' Vantage and her backstory with this trailer: