Bungie reduced direct communication with players over ‘real threats’ to devs

It’s becoming clear that Destiny 2 developer Bungie is experiencing a problem with playerbase toxicity – readers will recall that the studio is taking one player to court due to cheating and threats against the studio and its employees – so perhaps it’s not a surprise to learn that the devs are reconsidering any direct contact with players for a little while.

This was confirmed in a subreddit thread where one player opined the lack of developer replies. When another player attempted to discredit death threats devs received and argue that dev silence was “a deliberate PR driven attempt to reduce communication without backlash,” one of the game’s community managers cut in:

“Here’s the thing, the harassment we’ve spoken to isn’t just rude replies on Twitter or vague comments. There have been real threats towards our people and our studio. We’re taking them seriously, which is leading to an amount of reduced communications as the team plans future protections / strategies to help avoid these sorts of things.”

That same community manager, incidentally, stated in the reply that he was taking time off from the game because of harassment he’s faced.

In that same response, he does further point out that the intention isn’t to punish well-behaved players and that comms from devs to its community would resume once a plan to protect employees was better put into place. He further pointed out that devs do read threads and feedback. Still, players should probably expect a lack of direct engagement for a little while.

In other Destiny 2 news, the game’s weekly newsletter notes that a raid would be coming out of the Vault and making a return on August 26th, the name of which would be revealed during the game’s planned preview livestream. It also takes a deep-dive into matchmaking adjustments, confirmed the Trials of Osiris map for this weekend, and more.