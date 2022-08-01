Elite Dangerous confirms Update 13’s release, fixes crashes, and elaborates on combat bond bug reports

The newest Discovery Scanner newsletter from Elite: Dangerous is out, featuring the usual hodgepodge of informational bits for players of the spaceship sandbox. The bulletin leads off with confirmation that next week will see Update 13 arrive, bringing with it fixes for crashes and stability issues related to settlements, POIs, and CQC. More details, including a release date and timing, will be shared in the coming days.

In the meantime, the devs have taken out a Scarlet Krait crash error that was plaguing the game over the weekend, cast a highlight on community events like a player-run charity relay to benefit the Starlight Children’s Foundation, and explained the closure of bug reports related to combat bonds and capital ships; the complaint is that capital ships are kill-stealing Thargoids from players, but Frontier Developments notes this is by design in order to prevent AFK farming.