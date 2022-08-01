Profane summarizes July’s development progress and seeks a name for a crab

As the month of August arrives to the calendar, the devs of Profane are looking back at July’s progress with another new roadmap roundup. Points of note for the prior month’s development include spawners being nearly done, integration of final content for gathering, the downed state for dying player characters needing to be applied, and the near-completion of a “plotting system.” The roadmap also features new progress boards for a map feature and data persistence, and has moved the game’s weather system to the back burner for now.

Meanwhile, the team is asking for players to name a crab creature. The Twitter thread also talks about the utility of a silk crab that’s pictured, which will be a source of various cloth materials. That same thread also points out that created items’ stats will be affected by the materials used in its make. But first, there’s the matter of naming that other crab.



Hello, community! 👋 Some months ago, we asked you to help us name a whale-like creature.

The name has been decided, and we will share it soon! So, now, we are once again asking for your help ❤️

Today's post shows some crab-like creatures that will inhabit the world of Profane. pic.twitter.com/E53azazKsX — Profane MMORPG (@ProfaneMMO) July 21, 2022

The July roadmap update is here! 🥳 Let's get to what's important mentioning: 🔸 SPAWNER

– This is almost done, just needs a little more refining. pic.twitter.com/Mi7llHDfAX — Profane MMORPG (@ProfaneMMO) July 28, 2022