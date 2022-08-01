Sea of Thieves drums up hype for Season Seven’s arrival in a new video

Later this week – Thursday, August 4th, to be exact – will kick off Season Seven in Sea of Thieves, and the devs of the pirating open world are eager to showcase all of the goodies coming in the form of a video.

The video provides a rundown of everything Season Seven brings, including the ability for players to buy, name, and customize their own ship (as well as a peek at the gold costs required); the new Milestone progression system that keeps a permanent record of player accomplishments, complete with various new cosmetics; the introduction of Captain’s Voyages that lets players target specific activities; and the new Sovereigns faction that allows Captains the ability to turn in all voyage spoils for associated faction rewards in one place. Outposts will also feature a new shop that lets players restock supplies, buy new Captain’s Voyages, and repair their ship.

The new season will once again bring the usual features as previous seasons, like the new battle pass, new Emissary rewards, a new Plunder Pass to purchase, and cash shop items to buy up if one is so inclined. The video below runs down all that awaits the game’s pirate community.

