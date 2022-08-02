Apex Legends gets a new sniper character, updated map, and level cap increase August 9

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

The new season of battle royale FPS Apex Legends is looming large, and players are going to want to consider staying under a lot of cover because the Hunted update is adding a new sniper to the mix by the name of Vantage.

Described as a “sniper savant,” Vantage’s toolkit looks like it’s all about landing those sweet headshots, with a passive known as Spotter’s Lens and an ultimate ability called Sniper’s Mark that should give players an idea of how she operates. The update will also make adjustments to the King’s Canyon map, add a new level cap increase for players to climb, and include the usual new battle pass to chase down.

It all arrives on Tuesday, August 9th, but before that point there’s a new gameplay trailer to ogle just below.

source: official site
