Embers Adrift is giving players another chance to break its world on August 13

Back in April, the devs of sandbox MMORPG Embers Adrift asked players to try to break the game’s world in a server stress test with current beta testers as well as additional players drawn from a pool of names. That test didn’t end up breaking the world,and so the team is taking another swing at it.

This Saturday, August 13th, will be host to another world breaker event starting at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The event will once more involve all beta testers, as well as bring in those who were a part of the previous stress test and any newly arrived players who are drawn from a list of names. Those who are interested in trying to stomp a game world into paste can click the signup button; no prior game package purchase necessary.

For those who are curious about how the last world breaker event went, there’s some footage shared as part of a May development update video awaiting below the break.

