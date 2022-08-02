Guild Wars 2 launches the Festival of the Four Winds, gives raptors to lowbies, and makes more class tweaks

There’s a new update out today for Guild Wars 2 players, and it’s got a little something for nearly everybody, whether you’re a lowly lowbie, a higher-level character, or someone who just likes the game’s seasonal events that come around every year.

We’ll start with that seasonal event part first, namely the Festival of the Four Winds, which has come back once again to the Labyrinthine Cliffs. This year’s event has new activities on hand like fishing contests and skiff races on top of returning events, while new rewards like a new Watchwork weapon set and a new shoulder piece are up for grabs.



For new players, targeted in-game experiments with XP earnings and raptor mount access are now available to everyone, meaning new players will be leveling up faster and players will get to ride a lizard friend around sooner: Instead of needing to buy Path of Fire and complete the introductory quest on a level 80 character, players will just need to buy any expansion and level to 10. Free players will get a 10-hour trial of the mount.

Finally, the update sees some class adjustments go live, including tweaks to Mesmer weapons and Warrior banners, as well as adjustments to the Engineer meant to dial down the interaction between Aim Assisted Rocket and the Mechanist’s jade mech.