Massively OP Podcast Episode 383: New World strikes up the band

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about New World’s summer update, SWTOR’s Digging Deeper storyline, Diablo Immortal’s unstoppable profit train, speculation on Guild Wars 3, and whether a new term for MMOs is called for.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info: