Priston Tale’s Korean mobile edition talks up its visuals and gameplay in news post and trailer

The beginning of this year saw a blast from the MMORPG past come back into our headlines with the announcement of Priston Tale M, a mobile edition of the Korean MMO Priston Tale that’s heading to player phones in Korea by way of FOW Games, developers of the Korean mobile MMO Kingdom. Unfortunately for those following K-MMO developments, Priston Tale M still has no release date, but it does have a lot to say about its visuals.

The news post once again lauds FOW Games’ Ray Engine and its ability to deliver a “higher level of play environment and unique fun” according to Google’s auto-translation. The post also talks up features of the game including content for growing pets, the ability to change jobs, rewards that scale to players’ efforts, and (naturally) the ability for players to party up together. The news post also offered up a pair of illustrations and condensed some of these announcements in a video that awaits below.

