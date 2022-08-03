Legends of Runeterra’s newest patch focuses on bug fixes but promises balance changes are coming soon

Are you angry at the meta that’s looming over Legends of Runeterra? If that’s the case, you’re going to find no joy in the online CCG’s latest update, but there is at least word that changes are coming in the patch notes post, so hopefully that will be mollifying for you. “We’re still keeping an all-seeing eye on how the meta is evolving and once we have hollowed out some space to reduce agony we’ll be shipping them out to you in the next patch,” the post cryptically promises.

Otherwise, it outlines fixes for Starlight’s keyword, a specific situation that softlocked the game, cast timing for Claws of the Dragon, and the application of Darkness’ damage in a certain setup among other things. There’s not much here right now, but the next patch should likely be more interesting from a metagame standpoint.