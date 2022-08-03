Murder at Castle Nathria goes live with a ‘Hearthstone whodunnit’

Unpopular opinion time, but I think that Hearthstone’s view of the Warcraft universe always seems more fun and interesting than World of Warcraft’s. It’s a place where, for example, murlocs may don a detective’s cap and go sleuthing, as in the case of this week’s Murder at Castle Nathria expansion.

The new card set went live yesterday with 135 new collectable cards, the Location card type (Clue, anyone?), the Infuse keyword, 10 suspects, and one investigator (Murloc Holmes, of course).

“Locations are played onto the board for an initial cost, like minions, but can’t be damaged or destroyed except by cards that are specifically able to target them,” explained Blizzard. “Locations have activatable effects that you can use on your turns. But you have to be strategic with your choice! Each time you use a Location’s effect, it loses one durability and then can’t be used again for the rest of that turn or your next turn.”