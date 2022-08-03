Murder at Castle Nathria goes live with a ‘Hearthstone whodunnit’

Unpopular opinion time, but I think that Hearthstone’s view of the Warcraft universe always seems more fun and interesting than World of Warcraft’s. It’s a place where, for example, murlocs may don a detective’s cap and go sleuthing, as in the case of this week’s Murder at Castle Nathria expansion.
“Locations are played onto the board for an initial cost, like minions, but can’t be damaged or destroyed except by cards that are specifically able to target them,” explained Blizzard. “Locations have activatable effects that you can use on your turns. But you have to be strategic with your choice! Each time you use a Location’s effect, it loses one durability and then can’t be used again for the rest of that turn or your next turn.”
Source: Hearthstone
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
Advertisement