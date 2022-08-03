PSO2 New Genesis’ latest update introduces the monster-summoning Waker class

It might not be the Summoner class that Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis fans might have been hoping for, but the game has introduced something that’s kind of close in the Waker class, which is the marquee attraction for today’s update.

The Waker can call forth three different familiars in battle when using weapon attacks or Photon Arts, all of which is done through the use of a Harmonizer weapon. As these three familiars are called forth, they fill their own individual Harmonizer Focus bars that can be expended when full to unleash powerful attacks.

On top of the new class, the latest patch brings new side quests, the ability to apply add-on skills to classes for various benefits, a play navigator feature that guides players on what to do next, and some new trials to take on. Other pieces of the August update will be landing on August 17th and August 24th including some new events and a new urgent quest. The update’s landing page has all of the information.

