Aion NA adds permanent Apsaranta auto-hunting and introduces new login rewards

NA players of Aion are seeing a smaller patch added to the game – the patch notes are basically two features long – but for those who are regularly logging in or like the auto-hunting feature, there’s cause to check the update out.

As the headline suggests, auto-hunting is now being made a permanent fixture to the Apsaranta area to let players automatically grind by taking down targets using their preset skills. Those who aren’t familiar with this feature are being pointed towards a related guide.

The other half of the patch details some new daily login goodies available for players to collect between now and August 31st. Freebies include enhancement materials, boxes of goodies, experience extractors, and oath tablets.