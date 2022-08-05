AdventureQuest 3D, of all games, tweaks Blizzard’s nose over mobile MMO cancelation

If you’re sad about the cancelation of Blizzard’s mobile Warcraft MMO Neptune, maybe some self-promotional cheek from the crossplatform indie MMO AdventureQuest 3D to Blizzard will cheer you up.

“When we saw the news articles about World of Warcraft being canceled we just felt terrible,” Artix Entertainment says in its mock-apology to Blizzard. “It was obvious that the market share of AdventureQuest 3D (our already live 3D, cross-platform, free, not-pay-to-win, MMORPG) would have cost them a potential loss of players in the double, perhaps even triple digits. AdventureQuest 3D has often been compared to World of Warcraft. But in a sea of Chinese WoW knock-offs, ours was made right here in the USA.” (Neptune, of course, was being developed by NetEase in China.)

“As a long-time fan and player of World of Warcraft, I was disheartened to hear the news. Hindsight being 20/22 it was a strategic and wise move,” Artix CEO Adam Bohn jokes. “With our 20th anniversary coming this October and the launch of the mobile version of our 2D AdventureQuest Worlds game… their marketing efforts would have been completely drown out by the frenzy of cheers from the 5 or so people who actually tweet nice things at me on Twitter. […] So until Blizzard builds a massively multiplayer game for mobile, there is at least one MMO you should be playing. And if the servers for that one are down, try AdventureQuest 3D.”

Basically, it’s “we’re not in Azeroth anymore,” but endearing.

MOP’s Stream Team Queen MJ is a frequent player and streamer of AQ3D, and as it happens, she’s dipping in again tonight at 8 p.m. EDT if you’re curious about the game.