Embers Adrift recounts July’s work on dialogue, dungeons, crafting, and ability adjustments

As the month of August slides along (and leaves a trail of heat behind it like a slug made out of pure lava and malice), the devs of Embers Adrift are looking back at development progress made during the month of July just to keep everyone up-to-date on where things stand in the beta.

One of the larger features pointed out in the post is the creation of the game’s first dungeon that hides behind the Old Wall, which should be opening to players very soon, while the post promises that future dungeon creation should be built a lot faster. Another big portion of the progress report is related to NPC dialogue as characters now are being given voices in the starting zone of Newhaven Valley.

Other updates of note made last month include the addition of a third profession for level 12 characters and a new materials bag, ability balancing for utility skills and lifesaving skills, an expansion of the hotbar to eight buttons, and a tech pass for the game’s death mechanic to let players use their stash to do things like repair gear. The server infrastructure also saw an update, which ties in neatly with Embers’ upcoming second Worldbreaker event.