Mortal Online 2 offers a new trailer extolling the virtues of the game’s systems

Did you know that Mortal Online 2 is a first-person sandbox MMORPG with open PvP wherein everything important is made by players? Probably. If you know the game at all, these are probably all among the first things that you know about the game because those are its main selling points. But if you need to have these points calmly explained to you by soothing voiceover while dynamic and lovely footage plays in the background, the new trailer just below has got you covered.

The five-minute trailer highlights all of the major elements of the game, from the extremely large and diverse crafting system, the player-based economy, the total lack of any pre-determined quests or the like, and the open PvP nature of the game. You know, probably all things you already know about the game, but the trailer certainly makes all of it look dynamic and interesting. Check it out just below if you’d like to see what the game has to offer contained within a five-minute-long vertical slice of mechanics.