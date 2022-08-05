PSA: Last Oasis is making itself free-to-play this weekend on Steam

If you’ve been curious about all of the noise Last Oasis has been making about its just-released Season 5 but aren’t willing to shell out cash for an early access survivalbox, then you might be happy to learn that the game is making itself freely available this weekend on Steam.

“Season 5 is a completely new direction! Tuned to allow small groups and even solos to progress through the content while featuring PvE-only maps, new monsters, new AI and dozens of new weapons, tools, features – and dangers!”

Evidently, a lot of people are taking the invitation up: Steam Charts shows that the game’s player headcount has skyrocketed recently, hitting a 24-hour peak of just over 4,200, with about 2,300 playing in the last 23 minutes of this story’s writing. Meanwhile, the game has put out a balance patch to address player complaints regarding water usage and enemy aggro among other things.