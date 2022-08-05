World of Warcraft previews Dragonflight’s mountainous Thaldraszus

Come later this year, there will be one word on everyone’s lips: “Thaldraszus.” (It’s pronounced like you were taking a sip of particularly hot coffee and then spitting it out all over the place.) Thal, as I’m confident that World of Warcraft players will shorthand it, is one of the new zones coming out with Dragonflight.

Blizzard posted a blog tour of the region, saying that it’s both the cradle of dragonish civilization and a very mountainous zone: “From formidable structures to complex waterways, titan and dragon influence can be found throughout its diverse biomes. The sense of history in this region is palpable, and it feels alive with the spark of possibility.”

Somebody at Blizzard ought to be writing for a food blog with that flowery language, we think. In any case, some of the notable landmarks of Thaldraszus includes the Temporal Conflux, the city of Valdrakken, and Tyrhold.