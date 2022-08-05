World of Warcraft previews Dragonflight’s mountainous Thaldraszus

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
0

Come later this year, there will be one word on everyone’s lips: “Thaldraszus.” (It’s pronounced like you were taking a sip of particularly hot coffee and then spitting it out all over the place.) Thal, as I’m confident that World of Warcraft players will shorthand it, is one of the new zones coming out with Dragonflight.

Blizzard posted a blog tour of the region, saying that it’s both the cradle of dragonish civilization and a very mountainous zone: “From formidable structures to complex waterways, titan and dragon influence can be found throughout its diverse biomes. The sense of history in this region is palpable, and it feels alive with the spark of possibility.”

Somebody at Blizzard ought to be writing for a food blog with that flowery language, we think. In any case, some of the notable landmarks of Thaldraszus includes the Temporal Conflux, the city of Valdrakken, and Tyrhold.

Source: World of Warcraft
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees unionize and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
