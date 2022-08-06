Wrath Classic explains big emblems change, preps pre-patch event

As WoW Classic barrels toward Wrath Classic’s launch in November, it’s bringing #SomeChanges to a community that’s quite touchy about such things. One of these changes is to endgame gearing emblems, which now may be awarded in limited quantities from certain quests.

In a post explaining the emblems and their relation to Wrath’s phasing tech, the studio said that it doesn’t intend for players to farm repeatable quests for these tokens: “This change was applied globally to certain types of quests (mostly elite quests or other quests that place players into new phases), and as a result we likely caught a few quests such as repeatable or daily quests that we did not intend to be impacted by this change. We are going to review the affected quests and more adjustments are very likely coming in future beta builds.”

Meanwhile, Blizzard opened up a public test realm with the eventual purpose of running the pre-patch through its paces. Right now, it’s using the PTR to work on some “pre-pre-patch” elements including the world event that will hit the game prior to the expansion.

And over in World of Warcraft proper, testing continues apace for Dragonflight, including the new talent trees for Warriors. “We feel that all three Warrior specializations have excellent foundations for both their class fantasies and with regard to how fun their rotations are to play. So, our goal for the class in Dragonflight has been to evolve and enhance each specialization rather than to revolutionize or rebuild them,” said the studio.

You know what's not confusing and straight forward for vendor gear? LFD

