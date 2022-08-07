Embers Adrift hires a streamer and YouTuber as its narrative designer

That headline might read like it’s a weird jump for Embers Adrift to make, hiring a streamer and YouTuber as a part of its team, but then when one takes into consideration that the game’s community manager is also a livestreamer herself, that decision maybe feels a bit less divergent.

Sure enough, the devs of the sandbox MMORPG have taken on Morrolan TV, a self-described streamer of boomer games and commentary video creator, as the game’s narrative designer. Morrolan discusses the matter in a recent video, where he talks about the circumstances that led to his hiring and his feelings about Embers Adrift itself.

It all started with discussions between himself and the game’s executive producer, whom he found to share a lot of views related to classic MMOs and what the genre has been forgetting from the past, while his first visit to the title apparently got him excited in very short order. After that, he was taken on as a contractor for a period of time and was finally offered a full-time job. The full video can be viewed below for those who are interested on his take of Embers and the genre as a whole.



Embers Adrift welcomes @Morrolantv to the team as a Narrative Designer! We're very excited to be working with him; his experience in MMORPGs and TableTop gaming is a great asset to our team. See how this story unfolded in his video here: https://t.co/VQ7hErOXTV#MMORPG #indiedev — EmbersAdrift (@EmbersAdrift) August 1, 2022