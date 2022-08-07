The MOP Up: Prosperous Universe gives more tools for cutthroat capitalism

With ship enhancements, private pacts, and early contract termination, Prosperous Universe just got a lot more interesting thanks to its Convergence update.

“You have been given the opportunity to gradually upgrade your ships as you see fit, but make sure your ship is first parked in the shipyard. Custom contracts will also allow those of you who like to deal in secret to flourish since you no longer need to post to the local market. And when those shady contracts start to go south, you now have the option to terminate a contract”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

The newest season of Outfit Wars is upon PlanetSide 2, as Daybreak ushers players into the enlistment phase.

Tinkertown added more travel options in its latest patch: “In this update, the player can place a complex railway system and then hop into a mountable Mine Cart to travel faster than ever before. If mountable mine carts aren’t really your style, then you can travel even faster with the Fast Travel Stations (via teleportation).”

A huge “Month of the Mad God” update in Realm of the Mad God offers “six brand new weapon types, two class reworks, the introduction of the Battlepass, and the Vindication Event.”

India delisted PUBG Battlegrounds Mobile in the country due to “national security concerns” regarding Chinese data sharing and data mining.

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That's why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up, our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don't want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line