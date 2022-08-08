Elite Dangerous Update 13 launches tomorrow as the Azimuth Saga’s end draws near

Update 13 of Elite: Dangerous is on the way tomorrow, releasing on Tuesday, August 9th, and with it will release the final piece of the long-running Azimuth Saga narrative that’s set to end at HIP 22460 in some manner. That means that players in-game watching and waiting for what’s next will want to be prepared for the update’s deployment, which leads to this launch timeline.

At 3:00 a.m. EDT, players will get a one hour warning, followed by server downtime at 4:00 a.m. and a projected release time of 8:00 a.m. Of course, specific timing for the final launch of Update 13 is subject change; players are being asked to follow E:D’s social channels to keep abreast of timing shifts.

In the meantime, the narrative’s final moment involving the deployment of a Proteus Wave weapon has been counted down by the game’s Twitter, with one recent post noting the weapon’s deployment was at phase one. The YouTube channel Galnet News Digest has a summary of events to this point in the video below for those who aren’t following along.

