Old School RuneScape shares plans for a variety of mobile UI updates

Back in May, Old School RuneScape asked players of its mobile version to provide poll feedback on proposed UI changes, and now that the results have been tabulated, the studio is now ready to share some of its update plans for the UI based on those responses.

Leading off, the mobile game will not remove one-tap mode as originally planned, as players argued it was useful for a variety of in-game activities. Secondly, the game’s controls drop-down menu is being replaced with customizable hotkeys to let PvM and PvP players have more access to the actions they want on both hands. Lastly, the game’s chat box is going to see wanted features like chat filters, a toggle option, and a new keyboard icon to replace the current chat bubble icon.

Timing for these UI updates wasn’t pinned down, but the devs do want to get started on things quickly, so mobile OSRS players probably won’t have too long to wait for these changes to land.