Overwatch 2 will not have a third round of beta testing ahead of its launch in October

The saga of Overwatch 2 from launch until present is an interesting one in terms of scope and content throughout the years since its announcement. Initially, the game was promised to be a new game that had cross-play with the original, PvE game modes, a whole story, new competitive modes, and new heroes. Now, well, it’s a free-to-play changeover that’s affecting the original game and PvE is supposedly coming at some point in the future, and it’s asking players about skin prices that are on the high side. But if you were still looking forward to testing the game as it gets closer to its launch in October… well, that’s not happening, either.

Blizzard VP Jon Spector confirmed on Twitter that while Blizzard will continue internal tests of the game, there will not be a third round of external beta testing before the game’s launch, which is rather unusual for Blizzard’s usual testing cycle to say the least. Some fans are already concerned as this means the unnamed support hero due out with the launch will have received no public testing while pointing to existing issues in the most recent beta test that still have not been fixed. Let’s hope all that gets fixed with internal testing over the next couple of months, then.

