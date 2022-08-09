Albion Online’s latest update changes black zone loot rules and reworks arcane and frost staffs

The magic staff rework that first arrived to Albion Online in June has finally hit its apex with the game’s latest update, applying reworks to the frost staff and arcane staff that add new abilities and adjust existing abilities for both types of weapon; the tweaks land on the buff side of things for arcane staffs and the nerf side for frost staffs overall.

Another major portion of this update revolves around looting rules for slain players in black zones: For the first 90 seconds after a kill, a dead player can be looted by only his own allies, the player who dealt the killing blow and her allies, or the player who dealt most damage and his allies. After 90 seconds anyone can collect the loot again.

Other pieces of the update include the unveiling of the Season 15 winners’ statue, updated UIs for building nutrition and trade, a wider distribution of might when opening castle and outpost chests, and the addition of buffer zones around open-world furniture. The patch notes spell out all of the changes.