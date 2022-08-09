Dual Universe will wipe its servers at launch – here’s why and how

The question of whether Dual Universe will wipe its servers at launch is one that has been hanging over players’ heads as far back as June when the devs at Novaquark openly ruminated about the decision. At long last, fans and players have an answer: Yes, there will be a reset when the spaceship sandbox fully launches.

The news was first shared in a video from the devs, explaining why it took the team so long to come to a consensus on the matter and apologizing for the delay. The video was later followed up with a letter from the game’s creative director, who writes about the reasons behind the server reset decision and just how much will be wiped.

On that latter point, players will still retain their blueprints, friend lists, and guild details, while everything from planets to territories to constructs will be reset. This is being done for several reasons, including to give everyone even footing, better balance the economy, improve performance, and add new planets as well as adjust existing ones. As a thank-you to beta testers, DU will be handing out Pioneer Packs full of talent points, currency, and other materials in order to give players back some of their progress.

There’s still no date for when the game will ultimately launch, but details are promised soon, and at least now players know for sure that things are getting wiped when the time comes.

