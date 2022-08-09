Lord of the Rings Online brings around the Farmers Faire once more

It’s time to celebrate summer in Lord of the Rings Online, and what better way to celebrate than with the Farmers Faire? There is none, that’s the answer. And you won’t even have to think about it any longer because the event is here and will run until 3:00 a.m. EDT on August 30th, so you should have plenty of time to pick up all the event-related prizes you could desire by taking part in all the fishing, food, and further fun.

But how can you take part? We’re glad you asked, because there’s a whole guide to the activities you can take part in on the official site, complete with an overview of new items like the Robe of Leisure and a rowboat. (Why the rowboat is pictured sitting on land, a place rowboats are generally not known for being functional, remains a mystery for the ages.) Check out the full rundown and get involved right now if you’re eager for the game’s summer fun. Hey, it’s one game where everyone isn’t in a swimsuit for the summer; that alone should have your attention.

