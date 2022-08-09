Massively OP Podcast Episode 384: The World of Warcraft we’ll never see

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about the cancelled World of Warcraft mobile spin-off, Blizzard’s financials, Lord of the Rings Online’s remastered edition, Riot Games’ rollout of its MMO announcement, and a rather ridiculous Legends of Aria proposal.
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: RIFT, LOTRO, City of Heroes, SWG, Fallout 76
- News: Activision Blizzard’s MAUs are up, World of Warcraft mobile edition scrapped
- News: LOTRO hints about a “remastered” edition
- News: Riot Games’ unusual approach to its MMO announcement
- News: Legends of Aria would like to sell $70 characters to you
- Voicemail: The amnesia button
- Outro
Other info:
- Podcast theme: “Coronation of Aragorn” from LOTRO
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
