Wizard101 preps guilds and raids while Pirate101 gets into a pillow fight

Big things are afoot in the magical land of Wizard101. This month, KingsIsle is testing two new huge features for the game: guilds and raids. Raids will be “a series of high-level challenges” while the guild system will run a little askew to normal MMO designs.
Meanwhile over in Wizard101‘s sister game, Pirate101 is enjoying the recently added event system and is getting ready for a pillow fight next week: “Who needs flooring when you can gather enough pillows to cover the entire square-footage of your home? Pillow fights are back! Pirates were given the opportunity to earn Crowns in July by gathering pillows from Skull Island enemies.”
