Blade and Soul’s Dawn of Darkness brings a new solo dungeon, new accessories, and daily challenge tweaks

The Dawn of Darkness update for Blade & Soul has arrived, casting its content-rich glow upon the lands of the Earthen Realm and feeding the players with new things to do. MMORPG nature is beautiful, isn’t it?

The update’s patch notes outline what’s new, including the Shrouded Ajanara solo dungeon, some new adjustments to daily challenges, and three new accessories to chase after.

In addition, the update launches three new events for players to take on in the form of a daily event dungeon delve, doubled daily quest rewards for the Solak region, and additional rewards for clearing Shrouded Ajanara as many times as possible.

