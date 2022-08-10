EverQuest II’s Myths and Monoliths is live with the Fabled Veeshan’s Peak raid

The Myths and Monoliths patch has finally arrived to EverQuest II’s live servers as of yesterday afternoon, bringing with it the fabled versions of the Veeshan’s Peak raid and Kurn’s Tower, new collections and quests, the the promised update to the Overseer merchant.

“Whether you are venturing into The Fabled Veeshan’s Peak Raid, The Fabled Kurn’s Tower: Breaching the Void in Solo or Heroic mode, or The Fabled Kurn’s Tower x2 Raid you will be up against strong foes and hostile adversaries. Be sure your weapons are sharp and your gear is ready as your enemies have no patience for waiting! If you’ve become battle-wearied, work on some Collections for all the New Zones. There are also new Vetrovia Harvesting Quests and Level 60 Tradeskills Quests for Advanced Books if that is more your means of relaxation after fighting the good fight. […] Merchants travel far and wide to find new wares to excite their customers. Sometimes, they come back empty-handed. However, the Loyalty and Overseer Merchants have seen an update, so be sure to check them out while you are putting miles on your boots as you venture and quest through the new zones!”

You guys, Daybreak even did a video. Have fun!