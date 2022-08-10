Lost Ark’s powerpass remains disabled, but Amazon Games promises more details ‘soon’

For the past two weeks now, the character boosting powerpass item in Lost Ark has been disabled, with devs at Amazon Games not providing an ETA on when it will return or elaborating on just why it has been taken down. Regrettably, that’s still the case as of this story’s writing, but the devs are at least acknowledging matter.

Word of the powerpass’ ongoing freeze was called out in this week’s patch notes, which apologizes for the matter and promises that the studio will provide more details as soon as they’re available. Follow-up posts from the game’s community manager on a forum thread repeat the message and try to assure players that more information is coming. “We would rather let players know it is still being worked on and top of mind than nothing at all,” reads one reply.

