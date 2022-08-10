World of Warcraft previews Ohn’ahran Plains while Wrath Classic zombie plague event undergoes testing

Has there ever been a time in World of Warcraft’s history when Blizzard was furiously testing two completely different versions — and patches — of the game? It’s certainly spiced up the summer, as both Dragonflight and Wrath Classic approach this fall. Or winter.

For World of Warcraft retail, the Ohn’ahran Plains became the latest super-pretty zone to be added into the Dragonflight alpha. This region is both the ancestral home of the Green Dragonflight and the proving grounds of the Marruk Centaur. Blizzard promised “incredible vibes” to those who check it out.

This fifth phase of Dragonflight testing also includes two new dungeons (The Azure Vault and Brackenhide Hollow), talent revamps for the Holy Paladin and Warlock, and extensive work on the tailoring and engineering professions.

Meanwhile, the pre-patch for Wrath Classic went into beta testing this week. This is most notable for including the zombie plague event that will cascade worldwide prior to the expansion’s release.

