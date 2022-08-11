Wrath of the Lich King Classic shows off the starter zones of Northrend, Borean Tundra and Howling Fjord

Despite the achievement name in World of Warcraft, there are actually a lot of things boring about Borean Tundra, although thankfully Coldarra isn’t one of them. Howling Fjord is definitely the better starter zone, especially if you’re heading to Northrend as Alliance. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves, as WoW Classic players who may not have experienced either starting zone can now get a preview of what awaits for your first steps in Northrend with both Howling Fjord and Borean Tundra zone previews for Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

The Tundra will see players fighting magnataurs, dealing with the druids of DEHTA, fighting off blue dragons in Coldarra, and encountering the tuskarr and the taunka. Howling Fjord, by contrast, pits players against the Vrykul in spades along with the local wildlife. You can get a quick overview of both zones from the official preview, so figure out which one sounds more interesting to you before the classic expansion arrives on September 26th.