Betawatch: Diablo IV internal test footage leaked

Those of you who are eagerly awaiting the Diablo IV beta are going to be waiting for a while yet, but you probably already knew this now. Those of you who just want to see what the current test looks like, however, can take refuge in leaked footage online that shows everyone what the current testing looks like. It’s definitely not what the designers intended, but it’s out there and now everyone can enjoy it. So how does that grab you?
It doesn’t grab you at all? Well, let’s see if some of this other beta news grabs you, then.
- The anticipated Nightingale has delayed its early access kickoff until 2023, so anyone who was hoping to get the first dose of the game this year will have to live with a bit of disappointment.
- Looking forward to more beta testing for Overwatch 2? Well, you aren’t getting any because there will be no more public tests. Sorry, peeps.
- Yes, this has become a list of things you’re not getting. You’re not getting to keep your progress on Dual Universe when it launches, either, and the wipe plans have been outlined in detail.
- You also cannot have The Wagadu Chronicles yet… because its next alpha test will be in the fall. But you can sign up for that now, so that’s something.
Well, hey, let me tell you something you can definitely still have – the complete list of games in testing just below. It’s right there for you! And if something is missing or something has skipped into another test phase without us noticing, you can let us know down in the comments. You know what that lets you have? Our gratitude.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Closed beta
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Galahad 3093: Open beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Alpha
Marvel Snap: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Overwatch 2: Closed PvP beta
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access, launching on September 6th
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one
Wild Terra 2: Early access