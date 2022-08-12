MultiVersus confirms its first full season will begin August 15, but all of its features will be staggered

Fans of MultiVersus probably felt a bit dour at the news that the game’s first full season had to be delayed, but as it turns out that delay wasn’t particularly long at all as developer Player First Games confirmed on Twitter that Season 1 kicks off next week on Monday, August 15th.

The start of the season will naturally bring the start of a new battle pass, while additional content mapped out last week will be “spread through the life of the Season” according to a follow-up tweet. Incidentally, that means Morty’s arrival to the roster will be on August 25th, while other features like ranked matches and an arcade mode will have their dates announced later.

Regular followers of the brawler very likely knew this date since the devs confirmed that the pre-season battle pass would be extended until August 15th, but all the same, we now have the full confirmation.

source: Twitter (1, 2, 3, 4)
