Warcraft Arclight Rumble focuses on building a ‘stable foundation,’ will have a soft launch

While World of Warcraft’s mobile edition is officially dead in the water, Warcraft Arclight Rumble continues to carry the franchise flag into the mobile space. Blizzard gave a short update on the progress of the title’s development and testing, saying that its team’s main focus right now is “working hard to build a stable foundation” — although it’s “not quite there yet.”

Arclight Rumble is currently in closed beta testing, during which Blizzard is adding on new systems, minis, and levels. “When we transition from closed beta to soft launch, we will reset progression and continue to add new players,” the devs said. “Once the game is stable, and we are confident in our feature and content set, we will enter worldwide launch.”

Some of the patches between now and launch will add a “recurring PvE mode” to farm coins, mini and talent adjustments, PvP, social systems, more talents, and endgame content.