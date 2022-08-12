Warcraft Arclight Rumble focuses on building a ‘stable foundation,’ will have a soft launch

While World of Warcraft’s mobile edition is officially dead in the water, Warcraft Arclight Rumble continues to carry the franchise flag into the mobile space. Blizzard gave a short update on the progress of the title’s development and testing, saying that its team’s main focus right now is “working hard to build a stable foundation” — although it’s “not quite there yet.”

Arclight Rumble is currently in closed beta testing, during which Blizzard is adding on new systems, minis, and levels. “When we transition from closed beta to soft launch, we will reset progression and continue to add new players,” the devs said. “Once the game is stable, and we are confident in our feature and content set, we will enter worldwide launch.”

Some of the patches between now and launch will add a “recurring PvE mode” to farm coins, mini and talent adjustments, PvP, social systems, more talents, and endgame content.

Source: Warcraft Arclight Rumble
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees unionize and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
