Black Desert Mobile’s Buccaneer sets sails for servers this month

Let it not be said that Black Desert Mobile lacks respect for the high seas and its altruistic cadre of pirates! For lo, Pearl Abyss is bringing the Buccaneer and her “slippery scallywags” to the battlefield at the end of the month.

The class is set to arrive in the mobile MMO on August 30th with a variety of high-impact skills. These include attacks with cutlass, musket, and pistol — not to mention dropping an anchor on the heads of foes and asking her sloth crew to fire a cannon or two into the battlefield.

Check out the Buccaneer in motion: