Genshin Impact’s big 3.0 update arrives August 24 – here’s a new trailer

Genshin Impact has been full of sneak peeks and previews of its large-scale 3.0 update, but now the biggest preview yet has just recently dropped: a new trailer and a series of release dates for the game’s 3.x series of patches.

Version 3.0 is set to land on Wednesday, August 24th, while additional updates will run for five weeks in the following three months: 3.1 is expected on September 28th, 3.2 on November 2nd, and 3.3 on December 7th. The 3.0 update, readers will remember, brings a number of new story quests, some new characters, and the region of Sumeru.

Much of that story is hinted at in the newly released trailer, as well as a look at the three new characters in action and some of the events that are on course. That trailer can be viewed below the break.

