Final Fantasy XIV plans a week of special farm streams in anticipation of Island Sanctuaries arriving soon

Eager to jump into the peaceful farm life in Final Fantasy XIV when the Island Sanctuary arrives on August 23rd? Well, the team has a little treat for you up until then. The game’s official Twitch channel is working with Mudchute Farm, a charity in London, for special streams coming in at 4:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. EDT every day showing off several farm-favorite animals including chickens, pigs, and goats. Catch the critters being fed, frolicking, and being themselves on a daily basis!

Fans are naturally encouraged to learn more about the mission of Mudchute Farm and its environmental cause in addition to enjoying the animal stream, and while these streams will not contain any actual gameplay from Island Sanctuary, it’s still entirely in keeping with the spirit of the upcoming addition to the game. So if you’d like a chance to watch some cute animals and get in the mindset of just caring for livestock in a peaceful envrionment, go ahead and catch the community promotions from Mogchute Farms. Yes, that’s what they’re calling it.