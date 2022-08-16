Albion Online is looking for experienced mobile players to set up direct feedback with developers

If you like playing Albion Online via the game’s mobile client, the game’s developers want you. Specifically, they want you to be part of a direct line between the developers and the players to address mobile-specific issues to help guide development and focus on the most important portions of the client. If you’re at least 18 years old, are available for EU-based times to give feedback, and you’d like to provide constructive feedback, you’re the ideal candidate.

The developers are also looking for everyone to take part in a survey on the mobile version as well, even if you’re not interested in taking part in the focus group. But if you want to be part of the focus group and provide some much-desired feedback on the state of the mobile game, you can do that too. Check out the official call for volunteers if you’d like to throw your hat into the ring to help make mobile Albion the best it can be.