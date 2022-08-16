WoW Classic adjusts raids while WoW retail creates a trade service channel

What was once a studio steadfastly committed to #NoChanges in WoW Classic has morphed into a free-for-all of tweaks, adjustments, and #AllTheChanges with the upcoming Wrath Classic. Rumor is that dogs and cats are now sleeping together.

In a new post on the forums, Blizzard explained a trio of significant changes that it’s making to Wrath Classic’s raiding scene. These include a buff audit system that limits spec swapping strategies, reducing skill cooldowns after wipes, and help certain buffs persist through death.

Meanwhile in the retail edition, World of Warcraft is adding a new chat channel this week called Trade (Services) that is intended to limit boosting and carrying spam in other channels.

“The Trade (Services) chat channel is used for searching and advertising services like raiding, dungeons, or PvP activities, keeping the original Trade chat channel available for traditional buying and selling of items and profession services,” Blizzard said. “Any boosting, carrying, or other similar services offered for gold that’s advertised outside of the Trade (Services) chat channel will be considered spam and the proper actions will be taken.”