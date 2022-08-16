Zenith announces integration with a haptics suit and releases its new cosmetics event

There have been more than a few game reviews that remark how you feel like you’re the game’s character, but if you’re the sort who would like that to be translated quite literally (and have about $500 to burn on kit), then you might be pleased to learn that the VR MMO Zenith has announced haptic suit integration is now available.

The feature specifically works on a couple of different vests manufactured by bHaptics – specifically the TactSuit X40 and TactSuit X16 vests along with the Tactosy arms accessories. The announcement was heralded with a new trailer as well as a giveaway that fans can enter to win a TactSuit X40.

In more game-specific news, the update that adds an event to earn unique cosmetics officially went live yesterday.

