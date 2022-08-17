Black Desert Online new 3v3 PvP mode Arena of Solare releases today along with its inaugural season

“Using equalized gear, two teams of three fight in a thrilling battle determined by players’ PvP skills, not their equipment. Players fight in best-of-5 matches, with the team that defeats all opponents or has the higher HP in sum winning at the end of each round. Brave the arena to unlock other gear and improve your Emblem of Solare ranking against other players.”

Did you know Pearl Abyss founder Kim Dae-il took inspiration from fighting games when he and his team developed Black Desert‘s MMO combat system? The company’s about to take it a step further with today’s patch and PvP mode dubbed Arena of Solare. Pearl Abyss describes the new mode as the first matchmaking-based PvP content in the game.

This week’s update also marks the start of Arena of Solare’s inaugural season. It features three new battlefields including the Manshaum Forest, Jade Starlight Forest, and the Cadry ruins. The new UI should help players parse out the strength of their opponents, and most importantly, we get free stuff: Players who log in during the first week of the season (August 17th through 24th) will receive Value Packs, in game buffs, and a variety of consumables. Extra-competitive types can fight for the top three spots of each class ranking to get a special outfit box. And finally, players who win three ranked matches will receive enhancement materials.

Source: Press release