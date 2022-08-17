Diablo Immortal’s mini-update adds events and a repeatable game mode for a limited time

There’s a new self-described mini-update being applied to Diablo Immortal, but for all intents and purposes, it appears to have a fair bit going on. At least it does for a limited span of time, as the content additions are only around for a few weeks.

Among those limited-time features is an event that opens the Fractured Plane, a 15-floor gauntlet that sees players arriving without their gear, gems, or skills, replacing them instead with pre-selected skills for their chosen class. Players can gather up instance-specific gear as they move through the floors as well as Fortune Coins that can be used to buy items that improve drop chances in the plane. Additionally, those who make it to the top floor without dying five times will get a special reward.



Another larger part of the update is the Echo of the Immortal repeatable game mode, which pits 15 players against one randomly chosen player imbued with the power of the Immortal. If the players are victorious against this superpowered single player, the match then becomes a free-for-all to determine the last person standing. This mode is open between now and September 14th.

Other events include the return of Hungering Moon and a Dark Wood event that grants rewards for clearing daily tasks, while the rest of the patch features include 36 new legendary items to collect, multiplayer options for higher difficulty dungeons and hidden lairs, and some bug fixes among other things.