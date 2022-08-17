Tower of Fantasy increases server populations, limits chat spamming, and promises to fight cheaters

The devs of Tower of Fantasy have checked in with a new report that collects some of the latest updates made to the shared world RPG as well as provides a brief look ahead at updates to come.

The report begins by noting several server improvements made to the game including population cap increases, a queue time display for the game’s PC version, and smarter logic for recommending which servers players should connect to. The game has also applied a cooldown timer on emojis and text in chat channels and has put forth compensation to those who didn’t receive purchased items.



Future updates coming to TOF will focus on even more server population increases, more server recommendation improvements, and a queue timer for mobile players, along with fixes for a blank pop-up error window. Finally, the devs resolve to improve anti-cheat measures and will announce details on the first batch of caught cheaters and the punishments they received.

This dev report will be a weekly affair from here on out and promises to keep players abreast of changes and improvements, so players will likely want to keep their eyes peeled for these bulletins. For more on Tower of Fantasy, make sure to check out our first impressions piece.