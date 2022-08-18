Elder Scrolls Online drops a new QuakeCon trailer for next week’s Lost Depths DLC

We’re just one weekend away from The Elder Scrolls Online’s third big launch of 2022: its Lost Depths DLC, part of the ongoing Legacy of the Bretons content arc. And at Bethsoft’s QuakeCon today, ZeniMax Online Studios dropped a new trailer for the release.

“Uncover the secrets of the Systres Archipelago as you explore two new dungeons underground and below the sea, all coming with the Lost Depths DLC game pack, arriving Aug 22 for PC/Mac and Sept 6 for Xbox and PlayStation consoles,” teases the blurb accompanying the video. The dungeons, of course, are the Earthen Root Enclave and Graven Deep.

As part of the QuakeCon festivities, ESO is running another free play event on PC and console right now; new players can sign up for free temporary access to the ESO base game and the High Isle prologue, while past free-play players can pick up where they left off. All new accounts also snag 500 cash-shop currency to spend.

The video’s tucked down below.

Source: Official site