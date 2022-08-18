Final Fantasy XIV previews Buried Memory’s Island Sanctuary gameplay and parasol dance emote

It’s only a few more days until the next Final Fantasy XIV patch arrives, but there’s still more of the patch to be shown off to eager players before that happens. The official site has accordingly posted several new images including a look at what Island Sanctuary gameplay will resemble in action, complete with cute light activewear ensemble, and a look at the content expected for patch 6.25 including further Hildibrand adventures following the inspector’s unexpected abduction and the new Manderville Weapons. Godbert Manderville, of course, still refuses to invest in full pants.

But there’s even more than that: There’s also the full rollout of Adventurer Plates, new mounts, new minions, and even a new emote to make your parasol fashion accessory really pop as you dance and twirl about. Check out the video and gallery below, and console yourself that you won’t need to wait for most of this content for much longer. Patch 6.2 arrives on August 23rd, so that’s just a couple days off.